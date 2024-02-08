Photo: U.S. President Joe Biden / Twitter
Americas Latest World 

Human Rights Guide to 2024 U.S. Elections Released

RMN News , ,

Photo: U.S. President Joe Biden / Twitter
Photo: U.S. President Joe Biden / Twitter

Human Rights Guide to 2024 U.S. Elections Released

Global organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) on February 7, 2024, released “A Human Rights Guide to the 2024 US Elections: Vital Recommendations for Voters, Candidates, and Supporters of Democracy.”

This 15-page guide, aimed at the U.S. congressional and presidential elections in 2024, addresses a wide range of domestic and foreign policy topics. Human Rights Watch offers policy recommendations to leaders and candidates on some of the country’s most pressing issues, including free and fair elections, immigration, reproductive freedom, and the defense of human rights abroad.

“The Human Rights Watch elections guide is a roadmap for people in the United States to assess the commitment of candidates to human rights,” said Tanya Greene, U.S. Program director at Human Rights Watch. “This year’s elections will be a challenge to the people of the United States to safeguard human rights and reinforce rights-respecting democratic ideals.”

The U.S. elections will also be crucial for the role the U.S. plays in promoting and protecting human rights abroad, Human Rights Watch said.

“U.S. elections happen on the world stage,” said Sarah Yager, Washington director at Human Rights Watch. “This is a moment for candidates both to assess human rights at home and to live up to the values U.S. officials espouse abroad, but often fail to meet.”

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of peacful assembly and of association Maina Kiai. UN Photo / Jean-Marc Ferré

Native Americans Facing Excessive Force in North Dakota: UN

RMN News Comments Off on Native Americans Facing Excessive Force in North Dakota: UN
Photo: People's Defence Force (PDF) of Myanmar

Armed Force of Citizens Kills Myanmar Junta Personnel 

RMN News Comments Off on Armed Force of Citizens Kills Myanmar Junta Personnel 
Imran Khan. Photo: PTI (file photo)

Imran Khan Blames India for Human Rights Violations in Kashmir

RMN News Comments Off on Imran Khan Blames India for Human Rights Violations in Kashmir