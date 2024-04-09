Michelle Bachelet Appointed Vice-President of Club de Madrid

The former President of Chile and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet takes over from Laura Chinchilla at the world’s top forum of former democratic Presidents and Prime Ministers, which Sanna Marin also joined in April 2024 .

On 3 April, Bachelet was unanimously elected as one of the two Vice Presidents of Club de Madrid. After two successful terms as Vice President, Laura Chinchilla steps down from the vice presidency but will remain as Board Member. Bachelet’s election will ensure that the Global South and the Latin American region continues to be well represented. The other vice presidency will continue to be held by Han Seung-soo, who was Prime Minister of Korea between 2008 and 2009.

Moussa Mara, Prime Minister of Mali between 2014 and 2015, was also elected by an absolute majority to join the Board of Directors. He joins Joyce Banda and Aminata Touré as the Board representatives from the African region.

Club de Madrid currently has 124 Members with the recent addition of Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland from 2018 to 2023. Marin brings crisis management experience, as proven by her response to the Covid-19 pandemic. During her term, she also successfully negotiated and secured Finland’s NATO membership.

According to Club de Madrid, Bachelet has actively engaged in the organization since leaving her position at the United Nations. She led discussions at the 2023 Policy Dialogue held in Brazil, in which she met with President Lula da Silva to advance the priorities of the organization. She was also the organization’s keynote speaker on the occasion of Women’s Day 2023.

With this new position, the former Chilean president reaffirms her commitment to the organization and also to the defense of democratic values, human rights, and the environment. Courtesy: Club de Madrid