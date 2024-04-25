Video Explains Modi’s Speeches for Lok Sabha Election 2024

There is no real leader in India who can challenge and defeat Modi in Lok Sabha elections.

As usual, Modi is spreading Hindu-Muslim hate and delivering his monologues on totally irrelevant topics to divert attention from electronic voting machines (EVMs) which apparently help him win elections.

Actually, Modi is an illiterate man who cannot speak on any subject in any language. In order to hide his illiteracy, Modi often appears in colorful costumes at some inauguration events which even a donkey or a monkey can also handle.

While Modi cannot do any official work, he squanders huge public money on his useless visits abroad and on his election campaigns in different states of India to promote himself.

He keeps roaming aimlessly and can neither speak in front of foreign leaders nor can he understand what they say. When a foreign leader speaks with Modi in English, he only laughs hysterically because he cannot understand a word in English.

Today, nearly 1.4 billion Indians are suffering under the Modi regime with unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, and religious animosity.

