USAID to Organize Global Summit on Extreme Heat

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) – along with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) – is organizing the Global Summit on Extreme Heat.

According to USAID, the year 2023 marked the hottest year on record, coinciding with deadly heat waves on nearly every continent, from Pakistan to Tunisia to Texas.

Climate experts predict that extreme heat events will continue to increase in frequency, resulting in more lives lost and an increase in risk of other climate disasters such as drought and wildfires.

The Global Summit on Extreme Heat will bring together leaders and changemakers from across the world to discuss solutions and strategies to protect communities and workers from extreme heat.

Speakers will include USAID Administrator Samantha Power, IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain, and leaders from across the globe who are developing innovative solutions to lessen the impacts of extreme heat events and increase climate preparedness plans for all, saving lives and mitigating costs.

The Summit seeks to advance the objectives of the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE). The virtual summit will be livestreamed and open to all. The summit will take place online on March 28 at 8:30 AM ET. You can register for the Summit.

Courtesy: USAID