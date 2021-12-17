Biden Warns of a Winter of Severe Illness and Death with Omicron

Although Biden is preaching about vaccination and booster doses, there is hardly any scientific evidence to suggest that the available vaccines are effective to save people from Omicron.

By RMN News Service

The U.S. President Joe Biden has warned that the Omicron variant of coronavirus will spread rapidly in the U.S. and urged Americans to get vaccinated or take the booster dose.

In a White House briefing on December 16, Biden said that Omicron is not yet spreading as fast as in Europe, but the new virus has already entered the country and it is increasing.

“Due to the steps we’ve taken, Omicron has not yet spread as fast as it would’ve otherwise done and as is happening in Europe. But it’s here now, and it’s spreading, and it’s going to increase,” Biden warned.

He added that a winter of severe illness and death is expected particularly for the unvaccinated individuals. “For the unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death,” Biden said.

He also claimed that the vaccinated people who had their booster shot are protected from severe illness and death. Although Biden is preaching about vaccination and booster doses, there is hardly any scientific evidence to suggest that the available vaccines are effective to save people from Omicron.

Rather, the research suggests that the vaccinated people are as likely to spread the infection as the unvaccinated and the effect of vaccines that were administered a few months ago has already gone.

Now, it is expected that people will have to take multiple booster doses probably throughout their lives without knowing the efficacy of vaccines and booster doses and their side effects on them. Thus, vaccination is going to be a never-ending process.