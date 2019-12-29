Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Manhandled by UP Police

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said Saturday that she was manhandled by the UP Police on the directions of chief minister Ajay Bisht (a.k.a. Yogi Adityanath).

Ms. Gandhi was on her way to meet the family of a retired IPS officer SR Darapuri who has been arrested for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 which has triggered nationwide protests.

The Congress leader said in a video interaction that her cavalcade was stopped by the police in Lucknow and then she started walking to reach her destination. She added that a couple of women police officers held her by the neck to block her movement, although the police have dismissed these claims.

“चाहे गला दबाओ या धक्का मारो, आवाज़ कभी न होगी कम। कान खोल कर सुन लो हुकूमत हम डटे रहेंगे, चाहे जितना कर ले सितम। अजय बिष्ट सरकार के जबरदस्ती बल प्रयोग से न तो श्रीमती Priyanka Gandhi डरने वाली है और न ही कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता। कांग्रेस जनता की आवाज उठाती रहेगी। #UpmeinGundaraj” Congress tweeted.

When she took a pillion ride on a party worker’s scooter, Ms. Gandhi was stopped again, and finally she covered the distance of about 2 kilometers on foot.

Congress party – including Ms. Gandhi – is leading a charge against the anti-people policies including the CAA announced by the Modi government.