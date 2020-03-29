Coronavirus Is Not Airborne, Transmits with Cough Droplets

The World Health Organisation (WHO) informs that the coronavirus (COVID-19) is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks, adding that the virus does not travel through the air.

In order to protect yourself, you should keep a distance of at least 1 meter from others, which is termed as social distancing. The WHO also advises that you should disinfect the surfaces around you frequently and wash your open hands.

Since coronavirus enters a human body through eyes, nose, and mouth, you should avoid touching these parts of your body.

According to COVID-19 Tracker, currently (as on March 29) there are 664,873 confirmed cases and more than 30,000 people have died in the world. The maximum number of cases are in the U.S. (124,697) followed by Italy (92,472), and China (81,439).

Delhi: Migrant workers in very large numbers at Delhi’s Anand Vihar bus terminal, to board buses to their respective home towns and villages. They have walked to the bus terminal on foot from different parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/IeToP3hX7H — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

However, these are not the correct figures because all the infected people are not being tested. It is estimated that India alone has nearly one million coronavirus cases at present and thousands have already died in the past few weeks in the country of 1.4 billion people.

While the Indian government is not telling the truth about the coronavirus situation, health experts suggest that the number of cases in India will be 1.3 million by mid-May and 300 million in the next few months.

Out of work & facing an uncertain future, millions of our brothers & sisters across India are struggling to find their way back home. It’s shameful that we’ve allowed any Indian citizen to be treated this way & that the Govt had no contingency plans in place for this exodus. pic.twitter.com/sjHBFqyVZk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 28, 2020

Since the Indian government is not conducting tests on infected persons, it is not possible to count the number of patients. Similarly, because of the crumbling healthcare infrastructure in India, the authorities are not able to find the cause of deaths.

Although the Prime Minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi has declared a 21-day (until April 15) lockdown and curfew in the country to ensure social distancing, it was planned so absurdly that millions of migrant workers are stranded on roads because the government did not plan for their stay at the place of their work.

Instead of providing the test and treatment facilities in hospitals, Modi – who is an uneducated religious demagogue – is asking the people to hit their kitchen utensils to encourage the doctors who should keep working in high-risk hospitals to handle the coronavirus patients.

As India has become an epicenter of coronavirus, it will pose a serious threat to the entire world.