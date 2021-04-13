Doctors to PM Modi: End VIP Culture in Covid Treatment

The doctors opposed the ongoing VIP culture being awarded to politicians, bureaucrats, party workers, etc. and urged PM Modi to look into this matter seriously.

By RMN News Service

The doctor’s association Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has complained about the discriminatory culture in government hospitals while doctors are called to politicians’ homes for testing and treatment of Covid-19 infection.

In a letter dated April 12 written to PM Narendra Modi, FAIMA said that there were no facilities for doctors working on the frontline when they tested positive while the priority is given to politicians and their party workers who hold election rallies and spread the infection.

The letter added that the Central government hospitals have VIP counters for testing allowing all party workers of politicians and ministries to get themselves tested, but doctors have no separate counter for testing.

In their letter, the doctors opposed the ongoing VIP culture being awarded to politicians, bureaucrats, party workers, etc. and urged PM Modi to look into this matter seriously.