Narendra Modi speaking about Covid-19 through video conference in New Delhi on March 24, 2020. Photo: PIB (file photo)
Asia Pacific Latest World 

Doctors to PM Modi: End VIP Culture in Covid Treatment

RMN News , ,
Narendra Modi speaking about Covid-19 through video conference in New Delhi on March 24, 2020. Photo: PIB (file photo)
Narendra Modi speaking about Covid-19 through video conference in New Delhi on March 24, 2020. Photo: PIB (file photo)

The doctors opposed the ongoing VIP culture being awarded to politicians, bureaucrats, party workers, etc. and urged PM Modi to look into this matter seriously. 

By RMN News Service

The doctor’s association Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has complained about the discriminatory culture in government hospitals while doctors are called to politicians’ homes for testing and treatment of Covid-19 infection.

In a letter dated April 12 written to PM Narendra Modi, FAIMA said that there were no facilities for doctors working on the frontline when they tested positive while the priority is given to politicians and their party workers who hold election rallies and spread the infection.

The letter added that the Central government hospitals have VIP counters for testing allowing all party workers of politicians and ministries to get themselves tested, but doctors have no separate counter for testing.

In their letter, the doctors opposed the ongoing VIP culture being awarded to politicians, bureaucrats, party workers, etc. and urged PM Modi to look into this matter seriously.

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Dr. Manmohan Singh

Draconian Demonetization: Congress Demands Relief for People

RMN News Comments Off on Draconian Demonetization: Congress Demands Relief for People
President Pranab Mukherjee administering the oath as Cabinet Minister to Prakash Javadekar, at a Swearing-in Ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on July 05, 2016

Prakash Javadekar Is the New HRD Minister in India

RMN News Comments Off on Prakash Javadekar Is the New HRD Minister in India
#HEALTHYTogether

Olympic Athletes Join Forces with WHO and the UN to Fight Covid-19

RMN News Comments Off on Olympic Athletes Join Forces with WHO and the UN to Fight Covid-19