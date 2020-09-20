EIB Approves New Financing for Covid-19 Resilience

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved € 12.6 billion of new financing for projects across Europe and around the world.

New financing agreed on September 17 includes more than € 3.1 billion of Covid-19-related investment to improve public health, strengthen public services, and back investment by companies in sectors hit by the pandemic.

Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, the EIB has approved € 20.1 billion to enable public and private partners around the world to better tackle health, social, and economic challenges.

The EIB Board, meeting by video conference, also backed investment in agriculture, water, housing, telecommunications, and urban development across Europe, as well as in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

“Fighting climate change and tackling the Covid-19 pandemic must go hand in hand to achieve a green recovery. The EU Bank is working around the world to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on lives, jobs, and businesses,” said Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.