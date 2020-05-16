Death or Distance: Can Social Distance Save You from Coronavirus?

Covid Health Bulletin Covers Global Coronavirus News and Views

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – is publishing “Covid Health Bulletin” to cover global coronavirus news and views.

The main stories in the May 16-31, 2020 issue of Covid Health Bulletin are:

– Trump Plays Politics Over Dead Bodies, Lies About Covid Deaths

– Dictator Jair Bolsonaro Accused of Covid-19 Genocide in Brazil

– WHO and European Investment Bank Partnership to Combat COVID-19

– Random Talk: Why Nobody Listens to Clueless Rahul Gandhi

– Remdesivir: Experimental Treatment for COVID-19

– Coronavirus Impact Index to Expose Data Fraud by Governments

– India Using COVID-19 Pandemic to Violate Human Rights: Amnesty

– ITU Invites You to COVID-19 Digital Challenge

– U.S. Praises Pakistan for Helping New York Families in Coronavirus

– Lokpal Member Dies of Coronavirus in Delhi. Govt Conceals Data

– India Becomes Global Epicenter of the Pandemic

– Clean Contracting Can Stop Corruption in Coronavirus Funds

– Putin to Lift Coronavirus Restrictions in Russia Cautiously

– How NATO Plans to Enhance Coronavirus Diagnosis

– Complaint: Trump Imported Untested Drug from India

– Technology Management Support for Small and Medium Businesses

– Germany to Contribute 525 Million Euros to Fight Coronavirus

– UN Issues $6.7 Billion Appeal to Tackle Covid Pandemic

– Video Ad Highlights Trump’s Failure to Handle Coronavirus

– Kejriwal Fails to Save People. Now Learn to Die with Coronavirus

– Why India Must Not Force Citizens to Use Covid Tracking App

– UN Agencies Urge Rulers to Keep Prisoners Safe from Coronavirus

– Coronavirus Returns After Relaxation in Lockdown Restrictions

You can download the magazine and share it with your friends and colleagues so that they could proactively support this editorial initiative. It is also given below in the digital format.