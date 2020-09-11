Event: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Democratic Systems

The Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and representatives of institutions, governments and NGOs will gather on 14-17 September to debate the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic poses to democratic systems.

According to the European Parliament, the spread of Covid-19 in 2020 has not only put people’s lives in danger, but has also transformed how they work, communicate, and make political decisions.

International Democracy Week comprises a series of events and workshops on global democracy and the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be held online from 14 to 17 September and is organized by the European Parliament and several non-governmental organizations (NGOs), in order to highlight the repercussions of the current crisis on democracy and fundamental freedoms.

European Parliament President David Sassoli and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will also address the participants during the high-level meeting held on the afternoon of Tuesday 15 September.

To inspire discussions, the series will also mark the launch of the Report “Global Democracy and Covid-19: Upgrading International Support”, which examines how international democracy support organizations and donors are responding to the challenges related to the pandemic.

It was drafted at the initiative of the European Endowment for Democracy and supported by 11 democracy organizations.