G7 Leaders Warn Russia Over Ukraine Military Build-up

The G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union say they are united in their condemnation of Russia’s military build-up and aggressive rhetoric towards Ukraine.

They call on Russia to de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities as President Biden did in his call with President Putin on 7 December.

“We reconfirm our support for the efforts of France and Germany in the Normandy Format to achieve full implementation of the Minsk Agreements in order to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine,” the G7 leaders said in a statement issued on December 12.

The statement added that any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law; Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe costs in response.

They reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of any sovereign state to determine its own future. “We commend Ukraine’s posture of restraint,” the leaders said.

The G7 nations assert that they will intensify their cooperation on their common and comprehensive response.

Editor’s Note: The world leaders keep issuing casual warnings and shallow statements which are simply ignored by President Putin.