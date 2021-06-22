GlobE Network Facilitates Cross-border Cooperation to End Corruption

The Network aims to provide a quick, agile, and efficient tool for facilitating transnational cooperation in combating corruption.

The Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network) provides a platform for peer-to-peer information exchange and informal cooperation to better identify, investigate, and prosecute cross-border corruption offences and recover stolen assets.

Launched in June 2021, the GlobE Network is open to specialized authorities as referred to in Article 36 of the Convention (anti-corruption law enforcement authorities) from all UN Member States and States parties to the UN Convention against Corruption.

The Network aims to provide a quick, agile, and efficient tool for facilitating transnational cooperation in combating corruption, and to strengthen communication exchange and peer learning between independent anti-corruption law enforcement authorities, while complementing and coordinating with relevant international cooperation platforms.

One of the main purposes of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (the Convention) is to promote, facilitate and support international cooperation and technical assistance in the prevention of and fight against corruption, including in asset recovery.

The Conference of the States Parties to the Convention has repeatedly called for enhanced measures to further promote, facilitate, and support international cooperation and technical assistance in the prevention of and fight against corruption.

In 2020, the first G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting, inter alia, welcomed the “Riyadh Initiative towards the Creation of a Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities”. The creation of this Network was further welcomed by the Special Session of the UN General Assembly against Corruption on 2 June 2021 which in its political declaration encourages States to participate in and make best use of this network, as appropriate.

Accordingly, the GlobE Network is established under the auspices of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which, in setting up this Network, has engaged in a deliberative process involving the Permanent Missions in Vienna, a meeting of experts, and most importantly, the establishment of three Interim Tasks Forces to advise on the different components of the Network.

The Meeting of Experts on the Establishment of the GlobE Network was held on 3-4 March 2021 and brought together over 130 technical experts and participants from 53 States, from the five Regional Groups of the United Nations and 21 international organizations and entities, in addition to several independent renowned experts.

The three Interim Task Forces were composed of 90 experts from 28 States and 13 international organizations and entities and held 16 meetings between 16 April and 21 May 2021.