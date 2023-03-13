Hindenburg Report: Opposition Leaders Shout Slogans Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai

A group of opposition leaders held a street demonstration in Delhi today (March 13) to highlight the criminal nexus between prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi and beleaguered oligarch Gautam Adani who is in news for a series of alleged corporate frauds.

A recent investigative report of Hindenburg Research accused Adani of commiting one of the biggest corporate frauds in the world. In the report released on January 24, Hindenburg said that the Adani Group has engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.

When the opposition leaders questioned Modi in the parliament on the Modi government’s complicity in the Adani fraud, Modi did not even touch the Adani issue. Rather, he delivered a long rhetoric to praise himself and baselessly accuse the opposition party Congress of corruption.

The opposition leaders shouted rhymed slogans in Hindi, मोदी अदानी भाई भाई, देश बेच के खाई मलाई (Modi-Adani bhai bhai, desh bech ke khai malai). The slogans mean that Modi and Adani are like brothers who are selling the country to share the looted money.

Modi is also accused of misusing his position as the PM of India to help Adani by forcing the public sector banks and corporations – such as the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India – to invest public money in Adani Group companies.

While Modi is squandering public money to build the businesses of his corporate cronies, 1.4 billion Indians are suffering in his regime under unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, and religious animosity.

Global agencies have been repeatedly warning that under Modi’s autocracy India has lost its status of democracy and the country is facing extreme lawlessness, human rights violations, and corruption.

In their slogans, the opposition leaders asked Modi to stop looting SBI and LIC to help his friend Adani who is embroiled in serious financial crime cases.

Recently, a reputed billionaire philanthropist George Soros stated that Modi will be weakened by the ongoing financial fraud case of oligarch Gautam Adani, who is a close partner of Modi.

Since the Supreme Court of India often dishonestly rescues the Modi government from such crises, on March 2 the top court formed a perfunctory committee which is expected to exonerate the embattled Adani Group from all the alleged financial frauds reported by credible global agencies and media organizations.

The opposition parties are demanding an investigation into the Adani Group’s dubious business deals by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.