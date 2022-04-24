Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India

INTRODUCTION

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – has launched the Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the upcoming election.

This section is being managed by the editor of RMN News Service, Rakesh Raman who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

LOK SABHA ELECTION IN INDIA

The Lok Sabha, or the House of the People, is the lower house of India’s bicameral Parliament. The Lok Sabha election is held once every 5 years to elect the political party that forms the government in India.

As there are 543 parliamentary constituencies in India, a political group which wins more than 50% seats or has 272 members of parliament (MPs) becomes the ruling party to form the government.

The tenure of the current Lok Sabha is supposed to end in June 2024 while the previous Lok Sabha election (a.k.a. the general election) was held in April–May 2019.

After the 2019 election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) political group led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), formed the Union Government, with Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister (PM) of India.

As the political parties in India have already started their campaigns to prepare for the 2024 election, the Power Play editorial section will keep all stakeholders – voters, politicians, political activists, election authorities – informed about the election stunts and strategies of politicians and their parties.

Burning Issues in India

As this section is being developed, I will keep adding more content to it.

News, Events, Campaigns, and Research Reports

[ Lok Sabha Election 2024: Consultative Paper on Political Reforms in India ]

[ भारतीय जनतांत्रिक क्रांति: आओ मिल कर करें एक नये और समृद्ध भारत का निर्माण ]

[ भारत की जहरीली राजनीतिक व्यवस्था तथा सुधार अभियान ]

DISCLOSURE: I am an independent journalist and do not favour or support any Indian politician or political party. I strongly believe that all political parties in India are full of dishonest politicians who are hell-bent to further destroy the country which exists merely as an underdeveloped piece of land on the face of the earth.

I am managing this editorial section alone without any financial or other support from any person or party.

