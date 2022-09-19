Factors That Will Help BJP Win the 2024 Lok Sabha Election

The EVM manipulation is inevitable in the 2024 Lok Sabha election for Modi to retain the PM position.

By Rakesh Raman

As it appears today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi is likely to win the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Those who believe that the Indian voters elect the politicians and political parties are living in a fool’s paradise.

In fact, voters have hardly any role in elections. A number of external factors influence the election results and determine the victory or defeat of a candidate.

The selective manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) is the main factor that will ensure BJP’s success in the election. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, a large-scale manipulation of EVMs happened to help BJP win.

But many opposition parties raised the issue of vulnerability of EVMs and even court cases were filed to get the EVM manipulation stopped. Since the courts and the Election Commission of India (ECI) cannot dare to take any decision that may displease Modi, the EVMs continue to help BJP in crucial elections.

And the Lok Sabha election is a crucial election because emperor Modi himself contests this election. After vigorous protests by the opposition parties, it is believed that now the BJP is selectively using EVMs in some state elections and the national elections to ensure that Modi remains the PM and BJP has a fairly large footprint in most states.

If Modi is the PM, he can use the central agencies to topple governments in other states where his party has not won. That is why the EVM manipulation is inevitable in the 2024 Lok Sabha election for Modi to retain the PM position.

In order to win elections in areas where tampering with the EVMs is difficult, the BJP uses other tactics to deceive the voters. These include managed violence such as the Pulwama terror attack to misinform the voters that the attacks are carried out by terrorists supported by Pakistan.

The anti-Pakistan rhetoric delivered by Modi and his party before the elections is an effective tool for BJP to hoodwink the gullible voters and win elections deceptively. Moreover, Modi makes false pre-poll promises such as jobs for the jobless, corruption eradication, increased income for farmers, and so on to woo Indian voters most of whom are illiterate. Genuine voting will have an insignificant contribution in BJP’s success.

Also, bribes to voters, fake advertisements, corrupt media manipulation, communal hate campaigns to attract the majority of Hindu voters are among the other tactics that BJP will deploy to win the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Since most opposition politicians are foolish, they do not take into account these extraneous factors in their election strategies. Therefore, they will lose the election and keep cursing PM Modi until 2029 when he will again win the Lok Sabha election.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.