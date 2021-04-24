NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Leaders Summit on Climate on April 22, 2021. Photo: NATO
NATO to Reduce Military Emissions to Deal with Climate Change

As part of the NATO2030 initiative, Allied Leaders are expected to approve an ambitious action plan on climate change at the NATO Summit in Brussels.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on April 22 set out how NATO is stepping up its efforts to deal with climate change. He was attending the Leaders Summit on Climate, at the invitation of President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Mr. Stoltenberg explained how NATO has a key role to play in three areas when it comes to climate change: understanding the challenge, adapting operations, and reducing military emissions.  

As part of the NATO2030 initiative, Allied Leaders are expected to approve an ambitious action plan on climate change at the NATO Summit in Brussels this June.

