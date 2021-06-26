New Agreement to Help Lawyers in Europe

Lawyers play a key role in the equal administration of justice and the protection of the rights of individuals.

The Council of Europe and the Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe (CCBE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Strasbourg with a view to stepping up cooperation between the two bodies and making the Organisation’s activities more visible to Europe’s lawyers.

Lawyers play a key role in the equal administration of justice and the protection of the rights of individuals. In this context, they contribute to ensuring the public’s confidence in the action of tribunals, whose mission is fundamental for democracy and the rule of law.

The European Convention on Human Rights protects and guarantees in this respect a number of essential rights which are related to the specific status of lawyers in the administration of justice.

The Council of Europe says it has long been committed to protecting this profession. The European Committee on Legal Co-operation (CDCJ) recently prepared a feasibility study for a new European legal instrument for protecting the profession of lawyer.

The Council of Europe has long standing links with bar associations, especially the CCBE (representing over a million lawyers in 45 countries) which makes substantial contributions to the work of the Organisation and cooperates with several organs, in particular the European Court of Human Rights.