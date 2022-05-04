2022 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize. Photo: CoE
Europe Latest World 

Nominations Invited for 2022 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize

RMN News , ,

2022 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize. Photo: CoE
2022 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize. Photo: CoE

The deadline for the submission of nominations for the 2022 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize has been extended by two months. The new deadline is 30 June 2022, instead of the original deadline of 30 April.

The Václav Havel Human Rights Prize is awarded annually by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (CoE), in partnership with the Václav Havel Library and the Charta 77 Foundation, for outstanding civil society action in the defence of human rights in Europe and beyond.

Consisting of a sum of 60 000€, a trophy and a diploma, the Prize accepts nominations of any individual, non-governmental organisation or institution working to defend human rights.

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Hollywood Celebs to Help Film Director Jafar Panahi

RMN News Comments Off on Hollywood Celebs to Help Film Director Jafar Panahi
UN Human Rights Report

UN Report Condemns Indian Government for Attacks on NGOs

RMN News Comments Off on UN Report Condemns Indian Government for Attacks on NGOs
High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein. UN Photo/Pierre Albouy

UN Human Rights Chief Urges Kenyan Leaders to Avoid Violence

RMN News Comments Off on UN Human Rights Chief Urges Kenyan Leaders to Avoid Violence