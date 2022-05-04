Nominations Invited for 2022 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize

The deadline for the submission of nominations for the 2022 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize has been extended by two months. The new deadline is 30 June 2022, instead of the original deadline of 30 April.

The Václav Havel Human Rights Prize is awarded annually by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (CoE), in partnership with the Václav Havel Library and the Charta 77 Foundation, for outstanding civil society action in the defence of human rights in Europe and beyond.

Consisting of a sum of 60 000€, a trophy and a diploma, the Prize accepts nominations of any individual, non-governmental organisation or institution working to defend human rights.