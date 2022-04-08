UN General Assembly votes to suspend the rights of the membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council during an Emergency Special Session on Ukraine on April 7, 2022. Photo: UN / Manuel Elías
Europe Latest World 

Russia Suspended from the UN Human Rights Council

RMN News , , , ,

UN General Assembly votes to suspend the rights of the membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council during an Emergency Special Session on Ukraine on April 7, 2022. Photo: UN / Manuel Elías
UN General Assembly votes to suspend the rights of the membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council during an Emergency Special Session on Ukraine on April 7, 2022. Photo: UN / Manuel Elías

It was largely observed that the regimes which do not respect human rights opposed the resolution or abstained from the voting process.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Thursday (April 7) calling for Russia to be suspended from the Human Rights Council. The resolution received a two-thirds majority of those voting, minus abstentions, in the 193-member Assembly, with 93 nations voting in favour and 24 against. Fifty-eight abstained from the process. 

Russia, China, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Syria, Vietnam, were among those who voted against. Those abstaining, included India, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Cambodia. 

It was largely observed that the regimes which do not respect human rights opposed the resolution or abstained from the voting process. The meeting marked the resumption of a special emergency session on the war in Ukraine and followed reports of violations committed by Russian forces. 

According to a UN report, disturbing photos emerged from the city of Bucha, a suburb of the capital, Kyiv, where hundreds of civilian bodies were found in the streets and in mass graves following Russia’s withdrawal from the area. 

Prior to the vote, Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya urged countries to support the resolution. “Bucha and dozens of other Ukrainian cities and villages, where thousands of peaceful residents have been killed, tortured, raped, abducted and robbed by the Russian Army, serve as an example of how dramatically far the Russian Federation has gone from its initial declarations in the human rights domain. That is why this case is unique and today’s response is obvious and self-explanatory,” he said. 

This is not the first time that a Member State has had its membership of the Human Rights Council suspended. Libya lost its seat in 2011, following repression of protests by ruler Muammar Gaddafi, who was later overthrown.

Gennady Kuzmin, Deputy Russian ambassador, in remarks before the vote, called for countries to “vote against the attempt by Western countries and their allies to destroy the existing human rights architecture.”

The vote took place on the anniversary of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, and the Ukrainian ambassador drew parallels with this dark page in recent history.

The UN Human Rights Council consists of 47 members and is based in Geneva. Russia joined the body in January 2021 as one of 15 countries elected by the General Assembly to serve three-year terms.

Under the 2006 resolution that established the Council, the General Assembly can suspend a country from membership if it commits gross and systematic violations of human rights.

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

In September 2017, newly arrived Rohingya refugees from Myanmar walk through paddy fields and flooded land after they fled over the border into Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong Division in Bangladesh. Photo: UNICEF/Brown

58 NGOs Urge U.S. to Impose Economic Sanctions on Burma

RMN News Comments Off on 58 NGOs Urge U.S. to Impose Economic Sanctions on Burma
The meeting between the U.S. President Joe Biden and the Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16, 2021 in Geneva. Photo: White House

Biden-Putin Gossip Ends. Result: Zilch

RMN News Comments Off on Biden-Putin Gossip Ends. Result: Zilch
G7 Leaders Plenary Session Building Back Better from Covid-19 during the G7 Summit in Cornwall, UK on 11th June 2021. Photo: Karwai Tang/G7 Cornwall 2021 (file photo)

PM Narendra Modi of India Lies to G7 Leaders

RMN News Comments Off on PM Narendra Modi of India Lies to G7 Leaders