Symptoms and 10 Steps to Deal with Coronavirus at Home

As coronavirus or COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic disease which is spreading across the world, the early-stage (first 2-14 days) symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

In the advanced stage of the disease, you may feel persistent pain or pressure in the chest and your lips or face may turn bluish.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), here are the 10 steps that you can take if you have possible or confirmed COVID-19:

1. Stay home from work, school, and away from other public places. If you must go out, avoid using any kind of public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis.

2. Monitor your symptoms carefully. If your symptoms get worse, call your healthcare provider immediately.

3. Get rest and stay hydrated.

4. If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider ahead of time and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19.

5. For medical emergencies, inform the healthcare center that you have or may have COVID-19.

6. Cover your cough and sneezes.

7. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

8. As much as possible, stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. Also, you should use a separate bathroom, if available. If you need to be around other people in or outside of the home, wear a face mask.

9. Avoid sharing personal items with other people in your household, like dishes, towels, and bedding.

10. Clean all surfaces that are touched often, like counters, tabletops, and doorknobs. Use household cleaning sprays or wipes according to the label instructions.

Courtesy: CDC