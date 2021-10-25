Trailer Released for Bollywood Film Bunty Aur Babli 2

Indian film company Yash Raj Films (YRF) has released today (October 25) the trailer of its upcoming Bollywood film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji turns Babli a.k.a. Vimmy again in the rebooted Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie, produced by YRF. The actress turns ‘Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj’ in this film.

Rani as Babli has retired from being a con-woman and has settled into family life with Bunty a.k.a. Rakesh, played by Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Given that she has a lot of time at hand in a small town, Rani has tried to turn into a fashion designer in Fursatgunj. Bunty is supportive of his wife’s efforts but not necessarily in agreement with her loud fashion choices.

Rani says, “Vimmy is bored being just a housewife in a small town. Her fashion choices are loud, colourful, and happy because that’s what her personality is and I must say she relishes the fact that people in Fursatgunj look up to her. People in this village are not exposed to fashion at all and Babli becomes the Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj!”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a Bollywood film starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari. It is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V. Sharma (who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s films Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai), will also introduce Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy).