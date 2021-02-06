UNEP Opens Nominations for Champions of the Earth Award

Nominations are open to everyone and nominees can be individuals, government entities, companies and other organizations.

The United Nations (UN) has called for nominees for its Champions of the Earth award – the world body’s highest honour for individuals and organizations that are safeguarding the environment and transforming societies.

The call for nominations comes a month after UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that humanity is waging war on nature with biodiversity collapsing, ecosystems disappearing, air and water pollution killing millions of people and climate change worsening with apocalyptic fires and floods.

For the past 15 years, the Champions of the Earth award has shone a spotlight on the work of people and organizations that have dedicated their lives to working for a healthier, more just and more sustainable planet. Laureates have ranged from heads of state and community activists to captains of industry and pioneering scientists.

This year’s champions are joined by Professor Robert D. Bullard (USA) who was awarded the Champion of the Earth Lifetime Achievement award for his commitment and service to environmental justice.

Nominations are open to everyone and nominees can be individuals, government entities, companies and other organizations. The deadline for nominations is February 12, 2021.