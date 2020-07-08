WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: WHO
WHO Experts to Identify the Origin of Covid-19 in China

WHO experts will travel to China to work together with their Chinese counterparts to prepare scientific plans for identifying the zoonotic source of the SARS-COV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) virus which causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

WHO said Tuesday (July 7) that the experts will develop the scope and Terms of Reference (TOR) for a WHO-led international mission.

Identifying the origin of emerging viral disease has proven complex in past epidemics in different countries. A well planned series of scientific researches will advance the understanding of animal reservoirs and the route of transmission to humans.

According to WHO, the process is an evolving endeavor which may lead to further international scientific research and collaboration globally.

