WHO Experts to Identify the Origin of Covid-19 in China
WHO experts will travel to China to work together with their Chinese counterparts to prepare scientific plans for identifying the zoonotic source of the SARS-COV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) virus which causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
WHO said Tuesday (July 7) that the experts will develop the scope and Terms of Reference (TOR) for a WHO-led international mission.
|Download All Issues of Covid Health Bulletin
|April 16-30, 2020
|May 1-15, 2020
|May 16-31, 2020
|June 1-15, 2020
|June 16-30, 2020
|July 1-15, 2020
Identifying the origin of emerging viral disease has proven complex in past epidemics in different countries. A well planned series of scientific researches will advance the understanding of animal reservoirs and the route of transmission to humans.
According to WHO, the process is an evolving endeavor which may lead to further international scientific research and collaboration globally.
Support Independent Fearless Journalism
In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.
In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below.
You also can select any of the Payment Methods:
Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.
PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.