आइए दिल्ली के कनॉट प्लेस की आसमान से वर्चुअल सैर करें।
आइए दिल्ली के कनॉट प्लेस की आसमान से वर्चुअल सैर करें।
यह वीडियो वस्तुतः कनॉट प्लेस नई दिल्ली के विभिन्न स्थानों को दर्शाता है। आप इस वीडियो के नीचे अपनी टिप्पणियाँ लिखकर अपनी डिजिटल यात्रा का आनंद ले सकते हैं और अपना अनुभव साझा कर सकते हैं।
सौजन्य: गूगल अर्थ
Virtual Tour of Connaught Place New Delhi from the Sky
This video virtually shows different locations at Connaught Place New Delhi. You can enjoy your digital visit and share your experience by writing your comments under this video.
Courtesy: Google Earth
Travel Documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlxY5sIs0Jo
Virtual Walking Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UoztAJHp7rQ
Video Link: https://youtu.be/aaqxTa2Z5IA
#ConnaughtPlace #NewDelhi #VirtualTour #Travel #Tourist #India #GoogleEarth
Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.