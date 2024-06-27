Arvind Kejriwal Blamed Manish Sisodia for Liquor Policy Scam: CBI

By RMN News Service

A Delhi court has sent chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to 3-day custody of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the corruption case pertaining to the liquor policy in Delhi.

The court passed the order today (June 26) after CBI sought 5 days of custodial remand of Kejriwal, who is already in jail for his alleged involvement in the liquor scam which is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which probes serious cases of financial crime.

The CBI had questioned Kejriwal a day before in Delhi’s Tihar jail where he is imprisoned in the money laundering case linked with the liquor scam. The central agency contended that Kejriwal had approved the liquor policy to benefit a South Group which has allegedly bribed Kejriwal.

The CBI also argued that Kejriwal’s custody is required as he has put the blame of making the dubious liquor policy on his colleague Manish Sisodia who is also in jail for the past over a year in the same liquor policy case. Kejriwal denied the allegations. After hearing Kejriwal’s advocate, the court granted Kejriwal’s custody to the CBI until June 29.

Earlier, with a controversial judgment, Judge Niyay Bindu in a Delhi lower court had granted bail to Kejriwal on June 20. But the next day the ED approached the Delhi High Court which put an interim stay on the trial court’s order.

The ED argued that the trial court Judge Niyay Bindu did not give it proper opportunity to explain the case and termed the order ‘perverse’. As the Delhi High Court did not allow bail to Kejriwal, he approached the Supreme Court on June 23.

After hearing both sides – ED and Kejriwal – the Supreme Court said it will wait for the Delhi High Court’s verdict and posted the matter for hearing on June 26. But after the CBI custody, Kejriwal withdrew his bail application from the top court.