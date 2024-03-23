After Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Will be Arrested in Liquor Scam Case: Congress Leader

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court with the plea to remove Kejriwal from the post of CM of Delhi.

A top Congress leader has asserted that Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann will soon be arrested because he implemented the liquor policy that led to the imprisonment of several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in Delhi.

In his video released today (March 22) in Hindi and Punjabi languages, Congress MP from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu said that a few Punjab AAP politicians including Bhagwant Mann are involved in Punjab liquor scandal and they will be arrested.

Bittu was referring to the March 21 arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of top AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who is allegedly involved in the Delhi liquor scandal. A Delhi court today (March 22) sent Kejriwal to 7-day ED custody till March 28.

In the ongoing liquor mafia case, Kejriwal’s other colleagues – including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh – are already in jail. In October last year, while rejecting the bail application of Sisodia, the Supreme Court said there is a possible embezzlement of Rs. 338 crore in the liquor scam case. But the embezzled money has not yet been recovered.

Along with Kejriwal, the other AAP politicians whose names appear in the investigating reports of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED are Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Raghav Chadha.

Kejriwal, Jain, Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh have already been jailed for their acts of corruption. It is expected that an AAP woman politician who loudly spreads lies in the so-called press conferences will soon be called for interrogation by the law-enforcement agencies.

In his videos, the Congress leader Bittu said that AAP politician Raghav Chadha, who was adopted by Kejriwal as his son, is absconding after looting Punjab’s money which needs to be recovered.

In fact, Bittu is not alone who is complaining about massive corruption – including liquor scam – in Punjab. It is believed that a few Punjab AAP politicians led by CM Bhagwant Mann may be arrested and jailed as Sisodia’s dubious Delhi liquor policy is being implemented in Punjab also.

In November last year, a Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu filed a complaint to the Punjab Governor against the Punjab Government led by Bhagwant Mann.

In his complaint letter, Sidhu raised concerns over the precarious financial situation in Punjab, deteriorating law and order in the state, and lack of accountability in the Bhagwant Mann government.

Moreover, the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal has also urged the Punjab Governor to hold a probe into the alleged Rs. 500-crore liquor policy scam committed by the AAP government in the state.

It is learnt that the investigating agencies have already started questioning some of the Punjab Government functionaries and AAP leaders to know the extent of corruption in the Punjab liquor scandal.

While AAP politicians are apparently involved in multiple corruption scandals, it is expected that some of them named above will soon be behind bars.

In September last year, the CBI launched a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the construction and renovation of Kejriwal’s house on which the public money in excess of Rs. 45 crore has been squandered. It is a case of misappropriation of public money – which is a serious financial crime allegedly committed by Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, LiveLaw news site reported today (March 22) that a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court with the plea to remove Kejriwal from the post of CM of Delhi.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.