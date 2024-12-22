UN Experts Call for Human Rights Protection in Syria

A group of independent UN human rights experts called for unified support for Syria in its critical transition following the fall of the Assad regime.

“This represents a watershed moment in the region’s history, offering an opportunity for lasting peace, justice and reconciliation, democratic governance and the restoration of Syria’s sovereignty,” the experts said.

They called for full respect of Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, emphasising that the lawlessness, violence, and persistent violations of international law, in particular international human rights and humanitarian law, must come to an end.

In a statement released on December 20, 2024, the experts emphasised that justice for the victims of atrocities, including torture, sexual and gender-based violence, enforced disappearances unlawful killings and trafficking in persons is paramount. They urged the release of all persons arbitrarily detained across the country and called for safeguarding all evidence of gross human rights and international humanitarian law violations.

“Justice should be pursued for all crimes committed, regardless of the perpetrator, through a credible judicial system focused on accountability, reparations, reconciliation and not revenge. It is vital that such processes conform fully with international human rights standards and remain free from any form of revanchism. The involvement of civil society and human rights defenders in a just transition is crucially important for the process to be credible,” the experts said.

Syria has endured major foreign interventions, transforming the country into the site of an extensive proxy war, involving also private actors. The continuing military interventions, like the recent unprovoked, illegal attacks by Israel, its occupation of more Syrian territory in the Golan Heights and other air-attacks and incursions into north-east and central Syria, put grave obstacles to the rehabilitation process and destabilize the region.

“While international support and cooperation for Syria’s rebuilding is essential, the rehabilitation process must remain free of foreign interference or aggression” the experts said. “The political transition must be Syrian-led and Syrian-owned. It must be inclusive, non-sectarian, and considerate of the interests of all components of Syrian society.”

They called for the formation of a fully representative Government conducted through a transparent process in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The conflict has devastated Syria’s environment and civilian infrastructure, including widespread destruction of housing that could amount to potential domicide, the experts said, calling for substantial international resources to be directed towards humanitarian assistance and reconstruction efforts. Reconstruction and rehabilitation should address the environmental impacts of the conflict, including rendering harmless any toxic or other hazardous remnants of war.

“Priority must be given to rebuilding in a human rights-based manner, ensuring the safe and dignified return of refugees and displaced persons who wish to return home,” the experts said. “However, States should not forcibly return Syrian nationals or former residents of Syria, including Palestinian refugees to the country.”

The experts called for participation and leadership of women in the peacebuilding and transitional process, recognition of gender equality and full protection of their rights. “We express our support for the people of Syria and their journey towards a democratic future and inclusive development they rightly deserve” the experts said.

“All foreign occupying military forces should leave Syria, and all territorial incursions and attacks should cease without delay,” they added. “We also call on all States concerned to repatriate their nationals and provide effective protection, in particular women and children, who are arbitrarily detained by de facto authorities in north-east Syria, since the collapse of the Islamic State in the Levant in 2019.”

The experts called for the immediate lifting of sanctions and urged all parties and relevant organisations to prioritise the humanitarian needs of the Syrian population.

Courtesy: UN Human Rights Office