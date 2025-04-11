EU Offers 90-Day Reprieve on US Counter-Tariffs Amid American Tariff Postponement

By RMN News Service

Brussels has decided to temporarily halt its planned package of counter-tariffs on goods originating from the United States for a period of 90 days. This action follows a reversal by US President Donald Trump regarding the imposition of significant duties, thereby opening a potential period for trade discussions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this decision on Thursday, stating that the EU would suspend its countermeasures “to give negotiations a chance”. She emphasised that the adoption of the EU countermeasures had garnered “strong support from our Member States”. This unified position among EU nations underscores their coordinated response to potential US tariffs.

The decision to temporarily suspend the tariffs highlights the EU’s eagerness to engage in dialogue and find a solution to the trade tensions with the United States. However, von der Leyen made it clear that this suspension is conditional: “If negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in,” she warned. This establishes a clear timeframe and consequence, maintaining pressure on the US to engage in meaningful discussions.

The EU had already finalised the adoption of these countermeasures, indicating their readiness to implement them swiftly had the US tariffs proceeded. The 90-day pause signifies a strategic choice to de-escalate the immediate risk of a trade war and explore diplomatic avenues. The announcement of this development was reported by RMN News on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

