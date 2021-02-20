Appeal to Arvind Kejriwal: Release Details of Delhi MLAs

As the Indian politics is full of criminals, the Supreme Court of India has directed the political parties to decriminalize politics by taking some specific steps. The court said in its order that the political parties will have to declare on their websites and social media channels the details of candidates who are facing criminal cases and the reasons for selecting them for elections.

Thus, it becomes an imperative to hold the lawmakers accountable for each day of their government. This is particularly important in Delhi where nearly 60% of the 70 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs ) have serious criminal records.

With the objective to get transparency in governance, I have an appeal for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to introduce an “Open Government” in Delhi by publicly disclosing and updating the details – personal, performance, financial, and crime – of Delhi MLAs on a dedicated website. You can download the appeal which is also given below in digital format.

