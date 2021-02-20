Photo: Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister, Delhi
Asia Pacific Latest World 

Appeal to Arvind Kejriwal: Release Details of Delhi MLAs

RMN News 0 Comment , ,
Photo: Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister, Delhi
Photo: Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister, Delhi

As the Indian politics is full of criminals, the Supreme Court of India has directed the political parties to decriminalize politics by taking some specific steps. The court said in its order that the political parties will have to declare on their websites and social media channels the details of candidates who are facing criminal cases and the reasons for selecting them for elections.

Thus, it becomes an imperative to hold the lawmakers accountable for each day of their government. This is particularly important in Delhi where nearly 60% of the 70 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs ) have serious criminal records.

With the objective to get transparency in governance, I have an appeal for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to introduce an “Open Government” in Delhi by publicly disclosing and updating the details – personal, performance, financial, and crime – of Delhi MLAs on a dedicated website. You can download the appeal which is also given below in digital format.

Contact

Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, INDIA

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

BJP Campaign for Bawana Election

BJP Candidate Ved Prakash Expected to Win Bawana Election

RMN News Comments Off on BJP Candidate Ved Prakash Expected to Win Bawana Election
Stray cattle grazing on an open site full of rubbish near a housing colony in Delhi

Wanna Talk to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal?

RMN News Comments Off on Wanna Talk to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal?
MCD Election in Delhi. Photo of February 2017 by Rakesh Raman

Save Delhi – MCD Election News 2017

RMN News Comments Off on Save Delhi – MCD Election News 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*