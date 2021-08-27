Biden Is Responsible for Kabul Killings: Republican Lawmakers

Many Republican lawmakers said Biden should resign or be impeached.

By Rakesh Raman

The U.S. evacuation exercise in Afghanistan experienced a major setback Thursday (August 26) when two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans gathered at Kabul’s airport to flee the country in the wake of Taliban takeover.

Reports suggest that at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops were killed in the attacks that took place a few hours after the officials warned the people to leave the airport. But people who are desperate to escape the troubled country ignored the warning.

According to reports, militant organization Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings while more attacks are expected as the U.S. has decided to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by August 31.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has reaffirmed his commitment to continue evacuation despite attacks. “Despite extraordinary dangers and risks, we were able to evacuate more than 100,000 people in just a matter of days. We can — and we must — complete our mission,” Biden said in a statement issued today (August 27). “We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation.”

While Biden is being blamed for the unplanned evacuation that has caused utter chaos and commotion leading to killings in Afghanistan, he is delivering routine bureaucratic statements.

“The American service members who gave their lives were heroes. Heroes who have been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others. We have a continuing obligation — a sacred obligation — to their families that will last forever,” Biden said.

But Republicans are not satisfied with Biden’s rhetoric. Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers are demanding Biden’s resignation over mishandling of the Afghanistan situation. Trump said Thursday (August 26) that the suicide attack in Kabul was a tragedy and it should have been prevented.

Earlier in February 2020, the Trump Administration had signed a deal with the Taliban militants to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by August 31.

Many Republican lawmakers said Biden should resign or be impeached. “To say that today’s loss of American lives in Kabul is sickening does not begin to do justice to what has happened. It is enraging. And Joe Biden is responsible. It is now clear beyond all doubt that he has neither the capacity nor the will to lead. He must resign,” tweeted Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Representative Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the House, tweeted: “Joe Biden has blood on his hands. The buck stops with the President of the United States. This horrific national security and humanitarian disaster is solely the result of Joe Biden’s weak and incompetent leadership. He is unfit to be Commander-in-Chief.”

The Republican minority leader of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy urged Democratic speaker Nancy Pelosi to call the chamber back from recess to address the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

“Horrific. Our enemies have taken advantage of the chaotic nature of Biden’s withdrawal. Speaker Pelosi must bring Congress back before August 31 so we can be briefed thoroughly by the Administration and prohibit the withdrawal of our troops until every American is safely out,” Kevin McCarthy said. “It is time for Congress to act quickly to save lives.”

Meanwhile, expressing grave concern about the situation in Afghanistan, the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) called for calm and restraint to ensure the safety and security of vulnerable Afghan and international citizens, and the prevention of a humanitarian crisis.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.