Breaking News India भारत के मुख्य समाचार December 1, 2022

Breaking News India on December 1, 2022.

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who had called the controversial ‘The Kashmir Files‘ movie a propaganda material and vulgar, has clarified that his aim was not to insult the Kashmiri Pandit community or those who suffered during the Kashmir unrest. However, he again added that he stands by his remarks about the film.

An Indian actress Swara Bhasker walked with the Bharat Jodo Yatra or Unite India March being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi currently in Madhya Pradesh.

A hashtag #RavishKumarResigns has been trending on Twitter for the past couple of days as an overrated newsreader Ravish Kumar has resigned from NDTV, which is known for its anti-establishment reports.

Voting for the first phase of the 182-seat Gujarat election ended today. An estimated 60 percent of voters cast their votes. Results will be announced on December 8.

The Reserve Bank of India has introduced digital rupee or e-rupee for financial transactions. Observers say the new digital currency is similar to internet-based banking which is already being used in the country.

भारत के मुख्य समाचार December 1, 2022.

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ इंडिया 1 दिसंबर, 2022 को।

इजरायली फिल्म निर्माता नादव लापिड, जिन्होंने विवादास्पद ‘द कश्मीर फाइल्स’ फिल्म को एक प्रचार सामग्री और अश्लील कहा था, ने स्पष्ट किया है कि उनका उद्देश्य कश्मीरी पंडित समुदाय या कश्मीर अशांति के दौरान पीड़ित लोगों का अपमान करना नहीं था। हालांकि, उन्होंने फिर से कहा कि वह फिल्म के बारे में अपनी टिप्पणी पर कायम हैं।

एक भारतीय अभिनेत्री स्वरा भास्कर वर्तमान में मध्य प्रदेश में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में भारत जोड़ो यात्रा या यूनाइट इंडिया मार्च के साथ चलीं।

पिछले कुछ दिनों से ट्विटर पर एक हैशटैग #RavishKumarResigns ट्रेंड कर रहा है क्योंकि एक ओवररेटेड न्यूज़रीडर रवीश कुमार ने NDTV से इस्तीफा दे दिया है, जो अपनी सत्ता-विरोधी रिपोर्टों के लिए जाना जाता है।

182 सीटों वाले गुजरात चुनाव के पहले चरण का मतदान आज समाप्त हो गया। करीब 60 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया। नतीजे 8 दिसंबर को घोषित किए जाएंगे।

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक ने वित्तीय लेनदेन के लिए डिजिटल रुपया या ई-रुपया पेश किया है। पर्यवेक्षकों का कहना है कि नई डिजिटल मुद्रा इंटरनेट आधारित बैंकिंग के समान है जो देश में पहले से ही इस्तेमाल की जा रही है।

