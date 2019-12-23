Corruption in Malta: European Parliament Asks PM Joseph Muscat to Resign

Amid widespread protests by the citizens over mounting political corruption in Southern European island country Malta, the European Parliament has asked Prime Minister (PM) Joseph Muscat to quit immediately.

PM Muscat has agreed and announced that he will resign on January 12, 2020. The protesters have been demanding Muscat’s resignation for his role in the assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and government corruption in the country.

Through her reporting, Daphne Caruana Galizia exposed corruption scandals involving influential politicians and others in Malta and abroad. Since her murder on October 16th, 2017, Maltese authorities have initiated criminal proceedings against her alleged killers, and an inquiry into whether anyone else should be charged.

A resolution passed by the European Parliament states that it was deeply concerned about “the integrity and credibility” of the investigation into the death of Caruana Galizia who was killed in a car bombing.

The 2019 Maltese protests that started in November have exposed political corruption and lack of government action on money laundering.

The ongoing protests include demonstrations, marches, sit-ins, and civil disobedience. The Maltese government has been accused of using intimidation tactics against protesters and journalists.

The Caruana Galizia family, political parties, the European Union mission in Malta, academics, civil society, the University of Malta students’ union, and organized business and labour unions are calling for PM Muscat’s immediate resignation.