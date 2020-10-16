Covid Response: 3 Billion Lack Hand Washing Facility at Home

Three billion people – or 40 per cent of the world’s population – do not have a place in their homes to wash their hands with water and soap. Three quarters of those who lack access to water and soap live in the world’s poorest countries and are amongst the most vulnerable.

They include children and families living in informal settlements, migrant and refugee camps, or in areas of active conflict. This puts an estimated 1 billion people at immediate risk of Covid-19 simply because they lack basic hand washing facilities.

The Hand Hygiene for All initiative launched by UNICEF aims to move the world towards this goal: supporting the most vulnerable communities with the means to protect their health and environment.

It brings together international partners, national governments, public and private sectors, and civil society to ensure affordable products and services are available, especially in disadvantaged areas, and to enable a culture of hygiene.