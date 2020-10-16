A health worker sanitizes her hands before putting on a mask. Photo: WHO
Asia Pacific Latest World 

Covid Response: 3 Billion Lack Hand Washing Facility at Home

RMN News , ,
A health worker sanitizes her hands before putting on a mask. Photo: WHO
A health worker sanitizes her hands before putting on a mask. Photo: WHO

Three billion people – or 40 per cent of the world’s population – do not have a place in their homes to wash their hands with water and soap. Three quarters of those who lack access to water and soap live in the world’s poorest countries and are amongst the most vulnerable.

They include children and families living in informal settlements, migrant and refugee camps, or in areas of active conflict. This puts an estimated 1 billion people at immediate risk of Covid-19 simply because they lack basic hand washing facilities.

Download All Issues of Covid Health Bulletin
April 16-30, 2020 May 1-15, 2020 May 16-31, 2020
June 1-15, 2020 June 16-30, 2020 July 1-15, 2020
July 16-31, 2020 August 1-15, 2020 August 16-31, 2020
September 1-15, 2020 September 16-30, 2020 October 1-15, 2020
October 16-31, 2020

The Hand Hygiene for All initiative launched by UNICEF aims to move the world towards this goal: supporting the most vulnerable communities with the means to protect their health and environment.

It brings together international partners, national governments, public and private sectors, and civil society to ensure affordable products and services are available, especially in disadvantaged areas, and to enable a culture of hygiene.

Support Independent Fearless Journalism

In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.

In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below. 

You also can select any of the Payment Methods:

Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.

PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.

$
Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $10.00

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan chairing the review and coordination meeting on COVID-19, in New Delhi on March 09, 2020. The Lt. Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal and the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal are also seen. Photo: PIB

DEATH DREAMERS: Why Arvind Kejriwal Must Not Hide the Covid Calamity in Delhi

RMN News Comments Off on DEATH DREAMERS: Why Arvind Kejriwal Must Not Hide the Covid Calamity in Delhi
President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi at the Namaste Trump event in India on February 24, 2020. Photo: PIB

Court Case Filed on Modi Govt’s Mismanagement of Covid Pandemic

RMN News Comments Off on Court Case Filed on Modi Govt’s Mismanagement of Covid Pandemic
Donald Trump

Democrats Plan to Stop Trump’s Election Sabotage Campaign

RMN News Comments Off on Democrats Plan to Stop Trump’s Election Sabotage Campaign