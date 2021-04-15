Delhi Govt Announces Weekend Curfew to Control Covid Contagion

Delhi reported over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases and more than 100 deaths on April 14 when there were over 200,000 cases in a single day in India.

By RMN News Service

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today (April 15) that the city will remain under curfew on the weekend (Saturday and Sunday), as the Covid-19 infections are increasing exponentially in Delhi.

In a video message, Kejriwal said that Delhi will shut down this weekend to break the chain of transmission, as Delhi recorded the highest single-day surge in the capital since the pandemic erupted.

He, however, said that essential activities including weddings or travel from airports and train stations will be allowed with curfew passes. But auditoriums, restaurants, malls, gyms, etc. will remain closed, although movie theatres will be allowed to operate with one-third of their capacity on weekdays.

Among other measures, Kejriwal said all gatherings — social, religious, or political – will be banned during this period. The number of people at weddings will be limited to 50 and only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.

He added that there are at least 5,000 vacant hospital beds and people should not get panicked if they get infected. He took these prohibitory steps after taking consent from Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal.

Last month (March), President of India Ram Nath Kovind had cleared a new Bill that gives all the administrative powers of Delhi to the LG. Now, the Kejriwal government will have to take LG’s consent before taking any executive action.

Delhi reported over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases and more than 100 deaths on April 14 when there were over 200,000 cases in a single day in India. The Central and State Governments in India have failed to enforce preventive measures in the entire country and the governments have been taking reckless decisions about lockdowns.

