Congress Runs “Dilli Chalao” Campaign for the People of Delhi

By Rakesh Raman

Congress party – which is facing extinction – has launched a new political campaign “Dilli Chalao” which urges the people of Delhi to run the city-state themselves.

Congress launched this campaign on October 17 in view of the upcoming Delhi Assembly election which is expected to take place in the first couple of months of 2025.

With the “Dilli Chalao” campaign, the traditional party is encouraging the local people to participate in the electoral process. In the ongoing interaction with citizens in different parts of Delhi, Congress expects voters to give their suggestions to the party so that it could make an effective manifesto before the 2025 election.

The campaign asks people to sit on a vacant chair – which is supposed to be the next Delhi chief minister (CM) chair – and offer their suggestions to run the Delhi Government effectively.

At present, the Delhi Government is being run by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Arvind Kejriwal who resigned a few days ago after he was accused of corruption in a massive liquor scandal in Delhi. He handpicked a woman to become the CM.

A number of people in Delhi believe that Kejriwal’s AAP government has completely destroyed Delhi in the past 10 years of its rule. Today, 30 million people of Delhi are buried under rampant corruption, lethal pollution, decayed school education system, and collapsed healthcare infrastructure.

While water scarcity continues in Delhi, people have to pay hefty charges for using the electricity which is not supplied regularly to homes.

In the current 70-member Delhi Assembly, AAP has 62 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 8 seats, while Congress could not win even a single seat in the last election.

But in the 2025 election, Congress expects to get a few seats in Delhi although the party has no effective leader who can spearhead Congress campaigns in the city.

Along with running its “Dilli Chalao” campaign, Congress is also inviting people to join hands with it through a dedicated website which carries information on the party’s plans for Delhi.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.