Doctor Warns of Serious Consequences of Covid Vaccines

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche says that these vaccines must not be used in the heat of a pandemic on millions of millions of people.

By RMN News Service

As the debate is getting serious around the safety and side effects of Covid-19 vaccines, a leading doctor has warned that the current vaccination drive can have disastrous consequences for people around the world.

In an open letter to WHO, Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche says that by vaccinating everyone with a vaccine that doesn’t prevent transmission, we are destroying people’s immune systems, and setting the stage for a global health disaster.

Dr. Bossche, DMV, Ph.D. – an independent virologist who claims he has formerly worked for Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – says he has nothing against vaccines, but a mass vaccination campaign in the middle of a pandemic, with vaccines that don’t prevent transmission, is disastrous at an individual — and at a global — level.

In a video interview with Dr. Phillip McMillan, Bossche says the Covid vaccines approved so far have been developed by “just brilliant” people and he has no criticism of them. He adds that a right vaccine needs to be used at the right place and these vaccines must not be used in the heat of a pandemic on millions of millions of people.

“We are going to pay a huge price for this. And I’m becoming emotional because I’m thinking of my children, of the younger generation. I mean, it’s just impossible what we are doing. We don’t understand the pandemic,” Dr. Bossche said.

There are chances that the Covid vaccines are already showing the adverse effects on consumers. However, since the global health community and various governments in the world have been working secretly during the entire coronavirus period, they have not created any mechanism to record and transparently inform about such adverse-effect cases.

In collusion with the pharmaceutical companies, these governments are spending trillions of dollars under the perceived scare of the pandemic and there is no transparency in financial transactions. Rather, there is a possibility of huge corruption in the Covid vaccine and treatment deals.