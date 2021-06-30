Farmers Committing Crimes Under the Garb of Agitation: Haryana CM

Since the farm protests have lost direction, the so-called farmers have been behaving as hooligans to block the movement of elected leaders mainly in Punjab and Haryana states.

By Rakesh Raman

The chief minister (CM) of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar says that the farmers who are protesting against the farm laws recently introduced by the Indian government are committing heinous crimes under the garb of their agitation.

In a video interaction today (June 30), Khattar said in Hindi that the word Kisan (farmer) is a pristine word and everyone respects farmers. However, he added that the protesting farmers have tarnished the image of farmers, as women are being harassed, murders are happening at protest sites, and roads are being blocked by the protesters.

He warned the protesting farmers not to cross their limits, adding that if they kept committing crimes and posing physical resistance against the government functionaries, they would have to face police action.

Since the farm protests have lost direction, the so-called farmers have been behaving as hooligans to block the movement of elected leaders and others mainly in Punjab and Haryana states.

Khattar said he has been maintaining patience while the farmers are threatening him that they will not allow him to visit villages and meet people in his state.

आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों से सरकार हर दम वार्ता करने के लिए तैयार है और किसानों के प्रति हम सबकी आस्था-श्रद्धा है, लेकिन हिंसात्मक गतिविधियां होने पर कार्रवाई भी ज़रूरी है।https://t.co/TSsHt0fGe8 pic.twitter.com/iYXNVS7y3H — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) June 30, 2021

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh (UP) have been protesting against the farm laws since November 2020 at three Delhi borders. They are demanding the repeal of laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Since the farm leaders – most of whom are illiterate – are not able to distinctly point out the flaws in the laws, the Indian government has refused to accept their demands. Now, only a handful of farmers are protesting, although they falsely claim that it is an all-India agitation.

