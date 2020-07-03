Former Bush Officials to Endorse Joe Biden and Defeat Trump

By RMN News Service

A group of former George W. Bush administration officials has decided to defeat Donald Trump and get Democratic candidate Joe Biden elected in the November presidential election.

The Republican group — 43 Alumni for Biden, a reference to 43rd president Bush — has pledged to mobilize disenchanted GOP voters through a new super PAC formed to send Biden to the White House.

“For four years, we have watched with grave concern as the party we loved has morphed into a cult of personality that little resembles the party of Lincoln and Reagan,” said Karen Kirksey, the group’s director.

The formation of the group – comprising hundreds of top former Bush officials – is the latest effort by traditional Republicans to reject the leadership of President Trump, who has crossed all limits of indecency with his vulgar language and a bundle of lies.

Although most polls predict Biden’s victory, they cannot be trusted because they do not take into account the election fraud and foreign interference factors with which Trump allegedly won the 2016 election.

As Trump has completely failed to handle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed 130,000 American lives, most neutral voters are expected to vote for Biden.

After formally launching the 43 Alumni for Biden group on July 1, the organizers are inviting volunteers who can handle different activities before the election.