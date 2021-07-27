From Twitter to Tractor: Rahul Gandhi Drives Tractor to Highlight Farmers’ Distress in India
The Congress leader asked the Modi government to repeal the farm laws because these are not beneficial for farmers.
By RMN News Service
Rahul Gandhi – a leader of the opposition party Congress in India – usually keeps sitting on Twitter to offer his comments on various issues instead of holding street protests. But today (July 26), he drove a tractor on the roads of Delhi to highlight farmers’ distress in the country.
Farmers in India have been protesting since November 2020 to get three contentious farm laws repealed. The government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi has introduced the laws, although they have not yet been enforced.
The farmers – mainly from the Punjab state – also demand a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. But the Modi government has refused to accept farmers’ demands. Now, a few farmers are also protesting near India’s Parliament where the monsoon session is in progress.
देश के अन्नदाता की मांगों के समर्थन में राहुल गांधी जी मैदान में हैं, देश के अन्नदाता की आवाज संसद में बुलंद कर रहे हैं।
तानाशाही हुकूमत सुन ले- न देश का अन्नदाता दबेगा, न अन्नदाता की आवाज दबेगी।#RahulGandhiWithFarmers pic.twitter.com/0PV7vvSZHC
— Congress (@INCIndia) July 26, 2021
Rahul Gandhi said that he is driving the tractor in the city to raise his voice because his voice about farmers’ demands is being suppressed by the Modi government in Parliament. The Congress leader asked the Modi government to repeal the farm laws because these are not beneficial for farmers.
