Congress leader Rahul Gandhi driving a tractor in New Delhi on July 26, 2021 to highlight farmers' demands. Photo: Congress
From Twitter to Tractor: Rahul Gandhi Drives Tractor to Highlight Farmers’ Distress in India

The Congress leader asked the Modi government to repeal the farm laws because these are not beneficial for farmers.

By RMN News Service

Rahul Gandhi – a leader of the opposition party Congress in India – usually keeps sitting on Twitter to offer his comments on various issues instead of holding street protests. But today (July 26), he drove a tractor on the roads of Delhi to highlight farmers’ distress in the country.

Farmers in India have been protesting since November 2020 to get three contentious farm laws repealed. The government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi has introduced the laws, although they have not yet been enforced. 

The farmers – mainly from the Punjab state – also demand a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. But the Modi government has refused to accept farmers’ demands. Now, a few farmers are also protesting near India’s Parliament where the monsoon session is in progress.

Rahul Gandhi said that he is driving the tractor in the city to raise his voice because his voice about farmers’ demands is being suppressed by the Modi government in Parliament. The Congress leader asked the Modi government to repeal the farm laws because these are not beneficial for farmers.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

