News on Punjab Legislative Assembly Election 2022

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – has launched “Punjab Legislative Assembly Election 2022” editorial section.

This section under the RMN news service has been created to cover the Punjab Assembly election scheduled to take place in February or March 2022. It carries news, views, and events related to social, economic, and political developments in Punjab.

The main political groups operating in Punjab are: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

This section aims to educate the voters of Punjab so that they could exercise their franchise wisely. Today, Punjab is facing extreme political turmoil, unemployment, illiteracy, agricultural downturn, bureaucratic and political corruption, drug addiction, mafia culture, youth exodus, religious fundamentalism, and other evils that have made life miserable for the people of Punjab.

During the past few decades, the ruling political parties have made Punjab a virtual hell and now it will be extremely difficult to save Punjab from the traditional political outfits which are full of corrupt and crooked politicians.

The hope is from the emerging youth leaders who are expected to usher in an era of social and political renaissance to help people of Punjab lead a peaceful and prosperous life. And it is possible. The imperative is to defeat the traditional politicians and their political parties.

RMN news service has also been running a comprehensive section “Rural Resistance: Protests by Farmers in India” which covers farmers’ agitation being spearheaded by Punjab farmers.

Latest News and Events

[ Note: As this section has recently been launched, more content will soon be added to it. Click the following links to study the related articles. ]

[ Rebel Congress Leader Navjot Sidhu Attacks Punjab CM Amarinder Singh ]

[ Navjot Sidhu Stages Revolt Against Punjab CM Amarinder Singh ]

[ Punjab CM Urged to Release Details of MLAs ]

[ After Turmoil in Rajasthan, Fissures Emerge in Punjab Congress ]

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16

Sector 4, Dwarka, Phase I

New Delhi 110 078, INDIA

Mobile: 9810319059

Contact by Email