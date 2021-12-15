Global Conference to Curb Corruption Focuses on Covid Pandemic
The focus of the conference includes recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic with integrity while strengthening international cooperation.
The ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption takes place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from 13 to 17 December 2021.
Every two years the States Parties to the Convention meet to review the United Nations Convention against Corruption, the only legally binding universal anti-corruption instrument, to discuss ways to improve cooperation to achieve the Convention’s objectives.
The focus of the conference includes recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic with integrity while strengthening international cooperation. The conference will discuss preventing corruption and improve international cooperation to better tackle corruption and asset recovery.
Some 152 countries and 2,133 participants from governments, regional and intergovernmental organizations, civil society, academia, and the private sector registered to take part in person and virtually in the conference. Seventy-five side events, including four events in the lead-up to the conference, have been organized on the margins of the session.
