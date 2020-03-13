Under FAR construction, housing societies are brazenly spreading dust pollution in the building where men, women, children, and senior citizens are living. It has also increased the risk of coronavirus. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service
How Construction Spreads Coronavirus in Delhi Housing Societies

As coronavirus (COVID-19) has become a pandemic disease and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared coronavirus a public health emergency, you must take all preventive steps to stop the spread of this disease in your housing societies.

The risk of coronavirus is particularly increasing in Delhi’s Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHS) where long-term construction projects under the dubious floor area ratio (FAR) scheme are running.

In these housing societies, hundreds of labourers / construction workers are coming daily from different parts of the city. There is a strong likelihood that these workers can bring coronavirus to these housing complexes and spread the disease among hundreds of thousands of residents. 

Moreover, coronavirus can also enter the houses through the moist construction dust that is spreading in the housing societies as well as the surrounding areas. You can study this report and take immediate action to stop FAR construction in your housing societies. The report is also given below in digital format.

