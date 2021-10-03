How FDA Hides Covid-19 Vaccine Information

ICAN says it will continue to act as a watchdog over the FDA and its sister agencies.

A Texas nonprofit Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) claims that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is hiding information about Covid-19 vaccines. ICAN says it had asked the FDA to lift the redaction of an undisclosed ingredient in the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, but the FDA refused.

“FDA showed its true colors and the game it plays with the public regarding Covid-19 vaccines,” ICAN said in its legal update released on October 1. As a result of FDA’s refusal, ICAN says it was forced to file a formal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in order to have the redaction lifted.

Only after this formal filing and public pressure – 15 days later – did the FDA produce to ICAN’s attorneys unredacted documents which reveal that the “proprietary” ingredient the FDA hid from the public was water.

The FDA literally, until today, took the position that it had to hide from the public the existence of “water” in the Pfizer vaccine because this fact was a “trade secret” or “confidential commercial or financial information.”

In revealing this ingredient, according to ICAN, what the FDA revealed more than anything is the manner in which it conducts itself. If it tries to hide the existence of “water” in the Pfizer vaccine from the public, what else is it seeking to hide from the public? And what measures does the FDA take when it seeks to hide from the public information that is truly damaging to its interests or reputation?

According to ICAN, the FDA has repeatedly assured the public that it will provide transparency for any Covid-19 vaccine it approves; that promise is inconsistent with its actions to date, including the above. ICAN says it will continue to act as a watchdog over the FDA and its sister agencies.

Earlier, ICAN had reported that the emergency use authorizations for the Covid-19 vaccines require that the vaccine providers reveal all Covid-19 cases in vaccinated individuals who get Covid-19 and are hospitalized or die. However, according to ICAN, healthcare professionals admit that this is not happening.