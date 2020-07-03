How to Produce Employable Workforce in India

Free Residential Schools for Deserving Children

स्कूल और कॉलेज की पढ़ाई है बेकार

इसीलिए तो पढ़े – लिखे भी हैं बेरोज़गार

As India’s 2019 human development index (HDI) – which indicates the level of education and skills in a country – staggers at a dismal rank of 129 in 189 countries, there is hardly any workforce in the country that is employable in any professional job. That’s why joblessness is spreading like a pandemic disease.

The proposed schools aim to overcome this problem by producing an employable workforce. The education will be based on a dynamic “Constructive Education Framework” that has been developed as an alternative education model. It connects education with employability and aims to produce morally sound and honest people with a view to build a clean and prosperous society.

You can click here to download the concept note and support this initiative. The concept note is also given below in digital format.