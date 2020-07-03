How to Produce Employable Workforce in India
Free Residential Schools for Deserving Children
स्कूल और कॉलेज की पढ़ाई है बेकार
इसीलिए तो पढ़े–लिखे भी हैं बेरोज़गार
As India’s 2019 human development index (HDI) – which indicates the level of education and skills in a country – staggers at a dismal rank of 129 in 189 countries, there is hardly any workforce in the country that is employable in any professional job. That’s why joblessness is spreading like a pandemic disease.
The proposed schools aim to overcome this problem by producing an employable workforce. The education will be based on a dynamic “Constructive Education Framework” that has been developed as an alternative education model. It connects education with employability and aims to produce morally sound and honest people with a view to build a clean and prosperous society.
You can click here to download the concept note and support this initiative. The concept note is also given below in digital format.
