John Kerry Raises Climate Crisis Issues in the UK and Italy

Special U.S. Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled to the United Kingdom (UK) and Italy from July 20 to July 26, 2021, to engage with G20 and international counterparts. This effort raises the climate ambition ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) this November in Glasgow, UK.

Secretary Kerry delivered remarks on the urgency of global climate action in London at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, on July 20. Secretary Kerry then attended the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Environment, Climate, and Energy in Naples, Italy from July 21 to July 23.

He participated in a series of bilateral and multilateral discussions on the need for increased action to address the climate crisis and the importance of a successful G20 Leaders’ Summit and COP26.

The G20 Energy-Climate Joint Ministerial Communique included positive progress in key areas, including: the recognition of the leadership role of the G20 with respect to addressing climate; the importance of keeping the 1.5 degree Celsius temperature rise limit within reach; and the recognition of the 2020s as a critical decade for climate action.

The discussion also covered the submission of enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by COP26; the development of net-zero long-term strategies by COP26; and the importance of green Covid-19 recoveries featuring clean energy innovation and deployment, among others.

Returning to the United Kingdom, Secretary Kerry participated in a ministerial meeting from July 25 to July 26 hosted by COP26 President Alok Sharma to discuss key elements of climate ambition and negotiations under the Paris Agreement.