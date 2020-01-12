Clean Climate Environment News Magazine

The humanitarian organization RMN Foundation publishes Clean Climate environment news magazine. The monthly magazine covers local and international environment news and issues to engage with different stakeholders who are trying to protect environment.

It invites government organizations, corporates, environment-protection activists, professionals, and experts to share their experiences with the magazine. The editor of the magazine Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.

The main stories in the January 2020 issue of Clean Climate are:

– Corporate Climate Movement Grows to Achieve 1.5°C Future

– UNICEF Photo of the Year: Garbage, the Children and Death

– PepsiCo to Support Entrepreneurs with Greenhouse Program

– Netherlands Court Orders to Protect Human Rights from Climate Change

– Pope Francis Underlines the Need for Climate Action

– Legal Case to Protect Human Rights from Pollution

– European Green Deal to Achieve Zero Pollution

– Appeal to UN Refugee Agency to Give Environmental Asylum

– What Is Black Carbon?

– Road Pollution Contaminating Rivers in London: Study

– PolCom Political Communications and Research Services

– Lisbon: European Green Capital 2020

You can download and study the Clean Climate news magazine, and share it with your family members, friends, students, and colleagues so that they could support this environment protection project. It is also given below in digital format.