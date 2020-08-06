Manoj Sinha Appointed as Lt Governor of Troubled Jammu & Kashmir

By RMN News Service

Former India minister and senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh (UP) Manoj Sinha has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique released today (August 6), President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Gireesh Chandra Murmu’s resignation to appoint Sinha.

Murmu had taken oath as the first LG of J&K on October 31, 2019. His resignation comes a year after the Central government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi had abrogated the special status of erstwhile state on August 5, 2019, and decided to bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

Sinha’s appointment comes at a crucial time when Pakistan has stepped up its efforts to liberate the people of Kashmir – nearly 80% of them are Muslims – from the Indian rule.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan unveiled on Tuesday (August 4) a new political map which shows Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Ladakh, and parts of western Gujarat as Pakistan territories, although traditionally they belong to India.

Pakistan’s decision to add the Indian territories on its map coincides with the first anniversary of the withdrawal of special privileges to J&K under Article 370. India had scrapped Article 370 on August 5 last year to end the special autonomous status given to J&K.

Although India has rejected Pakistan’s territorial claims, Imran Khan asserts that India’s action to withdraw special privileges of J&K under Article 370 was illegal. Pakistan calls it Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and observed 5th of August as 365 days of Indian military siege of J&K.