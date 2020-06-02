Manoj Tiwari Removed from Delhi BJP President Position

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of PM Narendra Modi has removed actor-turned-singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari from the position of Delhi party president. He has been replaced by Adesh Kumar Gupta who will take charge today.

Multi-hyphenated Tiwari was expected to lose his position after BJP’s crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly election in February. BJP could win only 8 of the 70 seats while Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the election with 62 seats.

Tiwari, who was appointed Delhi BJP president in 2016, had offered to resign after the party’s defeat in Delhi. But the party had given him some time to continue.

As the victory in Indian elections is directly proportional to the criminality of candidates, Kejriwal’s AAP had won the Delhi election. Kejriwal had fielded 36 of the 70 candidates who have serious charges against them.

AAP had the maximum number of candidates who are involved in criminal cases. The victory of AAP should serve as a guide for other political parties so they should only select hardcore criminals to contest elections.