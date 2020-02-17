Kejriwal Must Publicly Release Crime Details of Delhi MLAs

As the Indian politics is full of criminals, recently on February 13, the Supreme Court of India directed the political parties to decriminalize politics by taking some specific steps.

The court said in its order that the political parties will have to declare on their websites and social media channels the details of candidates who are facing criminal cases and the reasons for selecting them for elections.

The court decision has come just a couple of days after the Delhi Assembly election in which the winning group Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had fielded 36 of the 70 candidates who have serious charges against them. AAP had the maximum number of candidates who are involved in criminal cases.

While Delhi has become a veritable hell under Kejriwal’s rule during the past 5 years, his party AAP won with the help of heavy advertisements that hoodwinked the gullible Delhi voters. Kejriwal’s party also told lies and suppressed the truth about its performance.

Today, the residents of Delhi are suffering with extreme bureaucratic corruption, lethal pollution, and deterioration in the quality of school education. Therefore, it becomes an imperative to hold Kejriwal and other Delhi lawmakers accountable for each day of their government.

With this objective, I have sent an appeal to Kejriwal to introduce an “Open Government” in Delhi by publicly disclosing and updating the details – personal, performance, financial, and crime – of Delhi MLAs on a dedicated website. You can download the appeal which is also given below in digital format.